UEX (TSE:UEX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.34

UEX Co. (TSE:UEX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 2114777 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The company has a market cap of C$149.22 million and a PE ratio of -29.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.18. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 11.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

About UEX (TSE:UEX)

UEX Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds uranium, cobalt, and nickel exploration projects located in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. The company's flagship property is the West Bear project measuring approximately 7,660 hectares comprising 23 contiguous areas located in the Wollaston Lake area of northern Saskatchewan.

