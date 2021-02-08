UGAS (UGAS) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.69 Million

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One UGAS coin can currently be bought for $0.0215 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, UGAS has traded 67.9% higher against the dollar. UGAS has a market cap of $3.69 million and approximately $19.04 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00055261 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.56 or 0.01045223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006218 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,511.53 or 0.05417500 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00045319 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00018010 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00020180 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00029630 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000152 BTC.

UGAS Coin Profile

UGAS is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

UGAS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

