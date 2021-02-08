ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) (LON:ULS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $92.00

ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) (LON:ULS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 92 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 91.80 ($1.20), with a volume of 50716 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90 ($1.18).

The firm has a market capitalization of £59.55 million and a P/E ratio of 42.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 82.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.73, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

In other news, insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £11,850 ($15,482.10). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 214,333 shares of company stock valued at $17,008,833.

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services; and risk management and compliance consultancy services to solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

