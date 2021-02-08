Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $312.39

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $312.39 and last traded at $311.78, with a volume of 23120 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $302.03.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ULTA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.15.

The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $286.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.81.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total value of $1,195,249.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,421.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total transaction of $13,257,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,234 shares in the company, valued at $38,773,945.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 85,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,986,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 75,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,623,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 363,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,349,000 after purchasing an additional 67,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,778,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

