Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $312.39

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $312.39 and last traded at $311.78, with a volume of 23120 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $302.03.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ULTA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.15.
The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $286.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.81.
In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total value of $1,195,249.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,421.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total transaction of $13,257,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,234 shares in the company, valued at $38,773,945.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 85,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,986,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 75,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,623,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 363,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,349,000 after purchasing an additional 67,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,778,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile (NASDAQ:ULTA)
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
