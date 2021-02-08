Ultiledger 1-Day Volume Reaches $151,281.00 (ULT)

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. In the last week, Ultiledger has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar. One Ultiledger coin can now be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Ultiledger has a market cap of $31.81 million and approximately $151,281.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ultiledger alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00055261 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $484.56 or 0.01045223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006218 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,511.53 or 0.05417500 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00045319 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00018010 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00020180 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00029630 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000152 BTC.

About Ultiledger

ULT is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,364,828,294 coins. Ultiledger’s official website is www.ultiledger.io . The official message board for Ultiledger is medium.com/@ultiledger.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

Buying and Selling Ultiledger

Ultiledger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultiledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultiledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultiledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultiledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.