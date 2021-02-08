Ultrack Systems (OTCMKTS:MJLB) Shares Up 55.1%

Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB)’s stock price shot up 55.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 13,028,518 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 10,674,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.

Ultrack Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MJLB)

Ultrack Systems, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, focuses on providing testing services in the United States. It intends to test, sample, and analyze organic products to test for the presence of pesticides, chemical pollutants, and other non-soil contaminants in such organic products using various gas chromatography based methodologies.

