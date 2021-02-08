Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UAA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

UAA opened at $20.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

