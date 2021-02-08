Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.04

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.04 and last traded at $21.03, with a volume of 169526 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.70.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UAA. Pivotal Research upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Under Armour from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.23.

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.62, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,561,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Under Armour by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,235,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,545 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,635,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,368,000 after acquiring an additional 853,120 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,580,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Under Armour by 351.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 423,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after acquiring an additional 330,060 shares in the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Under Armour (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

