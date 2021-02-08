Unibright Price Hits $0.91 on Major Exchanges (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Unibright has a total market capitalization of $136.91 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unibright coin can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00001967 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unibright has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unibright alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00054257 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $491.30 or 0.01058577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,472.84 or 0.05328070 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00045519 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00016954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00020062 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00030176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Unibright Profile

Unibright (UBT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Buying and Selling Unibright

Unibright can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unibright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unibright and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.