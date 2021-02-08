UNICORN Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $26.00 (UNI)

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 19.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One UNICORN Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded up 178.4% against the dollar. UNICORN Token has a total market cap of $59,939.98 and approximately $26.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00040821 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 59.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 63.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000088 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token Profile

UNICORN Token (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

UNICORN Token Token Trading

UNICORN Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

