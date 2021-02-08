Unifi Protocol DAO Reaches Market Cap of $55.29 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market capitalization of $55.29 million and approximately $15.20 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded up 80.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO token can now be bought for about $19.35 or 0.00042266 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $176.92 or 0.00386372 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008250 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007384 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Token Profile

UNFI uses the hashing algorithm. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,856,576 tokens. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Unifi Protocol DAO Token Trading

