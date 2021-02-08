Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 4,800 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) received a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price from stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.88% from the company’s previous close.

ULVR has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,350 ($69.90) price target on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 4,550 ($59.45) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) price target on Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,774.55 ($62.38).

LON:ULVR opened at GBX 4,004 ($52.31) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 3,583.50 ($46.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,361.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,549.26. The firm has a market cap of £105.27 billion and a PE ratio of 15.85.

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

