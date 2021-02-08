Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Lessened by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,284 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 196.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $202.69. 19,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,056,887. The firm has a market cap of $136.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.78 and a 200 day moving average of $197.82. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNP. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

