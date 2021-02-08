Uniswap Price Reaches $18.93 on Exchanges (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for $18.93 or 0.00049008 BTC on major exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion and approximately $934.95 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Uniswap has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 50.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000102 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 61.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000061 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,925,443 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog

Uniswap Token Trading

