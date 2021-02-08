Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Trading Up 5.2%

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) shares were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.41 and last traded at $25.40. Approximately 445,938 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 674,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.15.

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on Unisys in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Unisys by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 33,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Unisys by 230.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Unisys by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Unisys by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Unisys by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unisys Company Profile (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

