Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Trading Up 5.2%

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) shares were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.41 and last traded at $25.40. Approximately 445,938 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 674,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.15.
Separately, Sidoti started coverage on Unisys in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.54.
Unisys Company Profile (NYSE:UIS)
Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.
