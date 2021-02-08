United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Trading 5.2% Higher

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) traded up 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.64 and last traded at $44.35. 19,746,098 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 14,603,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.14.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on United Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays lowered United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.10.

Get United Airlines alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.63.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 50,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $2,019,785.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,235.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $404,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,610.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,403 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,291. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in United Airlines by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in United Airlines by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Company Profile (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.