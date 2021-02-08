United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,038 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 2.7% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 252.8% in the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.95.

UPS traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $163.21. The company had a trading volume of 64,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,187,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $141.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $178.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.79.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

