United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,038 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 2.7% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 2,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.95.

UPS traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $163.21. The company had a trading volume of 64,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,187,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $141.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $178.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.79.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

