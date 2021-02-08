United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Raised to $25.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price upped by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 84.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.91.

UPS stock traded down $1.27 on Monday, hitting $163.11. 93,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,187,317. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $178.01. The stock has a market cap of $140.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.59 and a 200-day moving average of $161.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

