United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Sets New 12-Month High at $270.94

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $270.94 and last traded at $268.86, with a volume of 3052 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $265.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on United Rentals from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.89.

Get United Rentals alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.60 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,199.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $4,744,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,424 shares in the company, valued at $25,245,901.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,879 shares of company stock worth $6,943,743 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of URI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 9.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,133,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in United Rentals by 404.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 119.7% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in United Rentals by 4.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.