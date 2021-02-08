United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Sets New 52-Week High at $135.87

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $135.87 and last traded at $134.66, with a volume of 167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.09.

The stock has a market cap of $758.27 million, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.85 and its 200-day moving average is $103.10.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.47%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

In related news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $155,526.00. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 2,203 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total transaction of $241,338.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,138.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,400 shares of company stock valued at $593,672 over the last three months. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 47.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 5.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 327.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.41% of the company’s stock.

About United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

