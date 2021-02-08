UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,795 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.7% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 602 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $55,785,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total transaction of $855,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,544,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,674 shares of company stock worth $11,006,907. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH opened at $326.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $346.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.15. The stock has a market cap of $309.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

