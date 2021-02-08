Universa (UTNP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $66,726.00

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 8th. During the last seven days, Universa has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar. One Universa token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Universa has a total market capitalization of $16.91 million and approximately $66,726.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00058678 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.76 or 0.01188757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006055 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,617.22 or 0.06032355 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00048397 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00017945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00032856 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00020807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About Universa

UTNP is a token. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,160,240,003 tokens. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com . Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN . Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News and its Facebook page is accessible here

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

