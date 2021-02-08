Universal Technical Institute, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note issued on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now expects that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. B. Riley also issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 2.66%.

Shares of UTI opened at $6.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average of $6.30. Universal Technical Institute has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76. The firm has a market cap of $205.92 million, a P/E ratio of -57.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 9.5% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 536.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the third quarter worth $62,000. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

