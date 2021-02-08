uPlexa (UPX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $10,810.00

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. uPlexa has a total market capitalization of $532,193.22 and approximately $10,810.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One uPlexa coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, uPlexa has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get uPlexa alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 75.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

uPlexa Profile

uPlexa (CRYPTO:UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,585,353,752 coins. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

uPlexa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade uPlexa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy uPlexa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for uPlexa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for uPlexa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.