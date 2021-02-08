Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.33

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.33 and last traded at $52.33, with a volume of 37 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.59.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.60 and its 200-day moving average is $25.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -206.36 and a beta of 2.15.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $42,968.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,717,632.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $107,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 89,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,192,724 in the last three months. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth about $723,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Upwork by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,551,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,150,000 after buying an additional 456,028 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Upwork by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Upwork by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Upwork by 834.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 55,591 shares during the period. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

