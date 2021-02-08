USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Trading Up 11.3% on Earnings Beat

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) rose 11.3% during trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $12.74 and last traded at $12.51. Approximately 196,535 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 144% from the average daily volume of 80,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.

The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. USA Truck had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 1.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USA Truck from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USAK. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in USA Truck by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in USA Truck by 5.4% in the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 54,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in USA Truck by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 99,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in USA Truck by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 226,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in USA Truck during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95. The company has a market capitalization of $109.59 million, a P/E ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

USA Truck Company Profile (NASDAQ:USAK)

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

