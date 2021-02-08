USD Coin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.09 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. USD Coin has a market cap of $6.44 billion and $2.09 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USD Coin alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,731.52 or 0.03806470 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00019094 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About USD Coin

USD Coin is a token. Its launch date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 6,526,705,632 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,441,013,256 tokens. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.