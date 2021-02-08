USDJ (USDJ) Price Hits $1.02 on Exchanges

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $15.03 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, USDJ has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One USDJ token can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00002214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00050204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.35 or 0.00175844 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00064231 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00059225 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.62 or 0.00193725 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00061784 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ’s total supply is 14,670,653 tokens. USDJ’s official website is just.network

USDJ Token Trading

USDJ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

