USDK Trading Down 1% Over Last Week (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One USDK coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00002177 BTC on exchanges. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.32 million and $232.18 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, USDK has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00050114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.13 or 0.00171750 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00064531 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00059220 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00063211 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00196985 BTC.

USDK launched on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

