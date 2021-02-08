USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Market Capitalization Reaches $646,514.44

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 8th. In the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market cap of $646,514.44 and $1,224.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $46,700.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $499.41 or 0.01069405 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.00 or 0.00462534 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00035087 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000503 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000485 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001671 BTC.
- PRIZM (PZM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007095 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002430 BTC.
USDX [Lighthouse] Profile
Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]
USDX [Lighthouse] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for USDX [Lighthouse] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Lighthouse] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.