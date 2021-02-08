USDX Market Cap Hits $632,827.72 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 8th. In the last week, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX has a total market cap of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007371 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007581 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000027 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 57.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000361 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

USDX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

