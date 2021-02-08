USDx stablecoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5,513.00 (USDX)

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One USDx stablecoin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, USDx stablecoin has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. USDx stablecoin has a market cap of $7.07 million and approximately $5,513.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,671.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.56 or 0.01043444 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.33 or 0.00425499 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00034899 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000500 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001696 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007202 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002443 BTC.

USDx stablecoin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 7,079,559 tokens. The official message board for USDx stablecoin is medium.com/dforcenet . USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDx stablecoin is dforce.network

USDx stablecoin Token Trading

USDx stablecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

