Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.86

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.86 and last traded at $24.86, with a volume of 7022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UTZ shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.61.

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.39.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. On average, equities analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engle Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter worth about $37,590,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter worth about $25,060,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the third quarter worth about $19,414,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 17,120.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,927,000 after purchasing an additional 807,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 797,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,603,000 after purchasing an additional 204,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

