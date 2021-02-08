Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Gap Down to $1.45

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.45, but opened at $1.39. Uxin shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 6,255 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $419.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1.11.
Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.25 million for the quarter.
Uxin Company Profile (NASDAQ:UXIN)
Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.
