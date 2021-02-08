Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Gap Down to $1.45

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.45, but opened at $1.39. Uxin shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 6,255 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $419.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1.11.

Get Uxin alerts:

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.25 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UXIN. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Uxin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Uxin by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 89,260 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uxin by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,369,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 479,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uxin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Uxin Company Profile (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Uxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.