V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Bought by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,371 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the period. V.F. makes up 1.4% of Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $10,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in V.F. by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VFC. Piper Sandler raised V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global raised V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.18.

In other news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $2,129,797.55. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $4,969,714.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,969,237.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

VFC stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.94. 17,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,567,254. The company has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -629.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.94 and its 200 day moving average is $75.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $89.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

