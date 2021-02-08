V-ID Reaches Market Cap of $45.71 Million (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Over the last seven days, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the dollar. One V-ID coin can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on exchanges. V-ID has a total market cap of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get V-ID alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00054802 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $482.51 or 0.01050037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006149 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,498.48 or 0.05437204 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00045983 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00017192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00019941 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00030031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000151 BTC.

V-ID Profile

V-ID (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling V-ID

V-ID can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for V-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for V-ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.