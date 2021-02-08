Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Trading 6.2% Higher

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) shares rose 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.38 and last traded at $3.27. Approximately 688,469 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 776,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vaccinex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 25th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $73.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Vaccinex, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vaccinex stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.15% of Vaccinex as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX)

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), Huntington's disease, osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Alzheimer's disease.

