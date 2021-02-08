Vai Market Capitalization Achieves $87.00 Million (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 8th. Vai has a market cap of $87.00 million and $3.64 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vai has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00052407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.53 or 0.00174724 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00069251 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00061158 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.81 or 0.00204638 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00064968 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 86,910,736 tokens. Vai’s official website is venus.io . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol

Buying and Selling Vai

Vai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

