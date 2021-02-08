Vale (NYSE:VALE) PT Raised to $20.00 at Barclays

Vale (NYSE:VALE) had its target price raised by analysts at Barclays from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Vale from $14.75 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.98.

NYSE:VALE traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.65. 1,623,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,541,699. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. Vale has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vale during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vale by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vale during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vale during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vale during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

