Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Holdings Cut by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 70,976 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Valero Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Valero Energy by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in Valero Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 6,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VLO. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $61.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.72. The company has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2,056.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

