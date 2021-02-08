Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.41

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.41 and last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 51815 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.

VLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $11.25 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.93.

The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $335.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.65 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.63%. Valley National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $55,844.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 796,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,702,880.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 374,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,050.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,166,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,721 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,847,000 after acquiring an additional 23,401 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,075,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,235,000 after acquiring an additional 36,203 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 10.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,746,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,961,000 after acquiring an additional 158,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 34.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,594,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,920,000 after acquiring an additional 406,401 shares in the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

