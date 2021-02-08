Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 10,784 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,784 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.26% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $15,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 20,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $3,766,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000.

Shares of VSS stock traded up $0.95 on Monday, hitting $127.35. The stock had a trading volume of 228 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,613. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.09 and a 200 day moving average of $112.27. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $126.40.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

