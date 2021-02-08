Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 30,035 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,035 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 125.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FPE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,829. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.64. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

