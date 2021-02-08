Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 423 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Delphi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $3,854,000. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 9,032 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,821,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $6,387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,096.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,688. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,800.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,655.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $2,116.50.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 price objective (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,172.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,619 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

