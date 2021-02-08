Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 516,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.6% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares worth $30,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEU. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.8% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 44,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 16,095 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.0% during the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 48,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter.

VEU stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.38. 18,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,925,129. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.27. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $61.46.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

