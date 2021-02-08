Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 52,382 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 164.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,382 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPST. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,071,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,404 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,114,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,393,000 after acquiring an additional 916,151 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,527.0% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 960,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,803,000 after acquiring an additional 901,814 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 467.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 820,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,654,000 after acquiring an additional 675,636 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,200,000 after acquiring an additional 476,101 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $$50.79 during mid-day trading on Monday. 2,357,028 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day moving average is $50.80.

