Valmark Advisers Inc. Cuts Holdings in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT)

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,052 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 7.66% of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF worth $6,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CUT. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF in the 4th quarter worth $453,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period.

Shares of CUT traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.49. The stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,558. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.15. Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $35.18.

Guggenheim Timber ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Beacon Global Timber Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Beacon Global Timber Index (the Index). All stocks in the Index are selected from the universe of global timber companies. Beacon Indexes LLC (Beacon or the Index Provider) defines global timber companies as firms who own or lease forested land and harvest the timber from such forested land for commercial use and sale of wood-based products, including lumber, pulp or other processed or finished goods, such as paper and packaging.

