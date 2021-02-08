Valmark Advisers Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,508 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $9,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 611.1% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 56.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,438. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.30. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $35.23.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

