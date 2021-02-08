Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $20.97 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 348,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,186 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $20,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VXUS stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,890,546. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $63.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.